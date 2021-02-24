Those who are waiting to receive their second COVID-19 vaccination will not have to wait much longer.
According to local officials, vaccinations which had been delayed are almost ready for distribution.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. High around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: February 25, 2021 @ 1:21 pm
Those who are waiting to receive their second COVID-19 vaccination will not have to wait much longer.
According to local officials, vaccinations which had been delayed are almost ready for distribution.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.