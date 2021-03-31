Visitors at the Round Top Antique Fair will find more than antiques, as a special COVID-19 vaccination site will be open for all in attendance.
The Fayette County Office of Emergency Management in conjunction with Round Top-Warrenton Fire Department, Texas Department of Emergency Management and the an Texas Military Division will hold the free vaccination clinic at the fire station in Warrenton through Saturday. The pop-up clinic will open at 1 p.m. daily and run until all doses are distributed.
