Adam Gessner’s days serving in the U.S. Army Infantry surprisingly prepared him for his job as a barber at Primos Gentlemens Barbershop in Brenham. His hair cutting days started during his off-time after patrol with his fellow soldiers. After six years in the service deployed in Afghanistan, the Purple Heart Recipient moved to Brenham, went to barber school and now lives with his wife, Kira and four boys and one daughter.
“I’ve been here since 2015 and I think I’ve made a pretty good mark,” he said.
