The annual Veterans Day program hosted by the Washington County Veterans Association has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A radio program will take place of the traditional in-person program. On Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. KWHI will air the program that will feature messages from local elected officials and patriotic music.
