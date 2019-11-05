Pictured, top row, from left, are Jack Bates, Sam Hale, Roger Rehor, Nelson Haertling, James Forsythe and Jack Brannen. Second row, from left, Ray Meech, David Miley, Dewey Stafford, Gerald Culver, Red Powell and Harold Meinecke. Front row from left: Clarence Witt, Russell Bayh, Eugene Cox, Milton Haack, Father Benedict Zientek, William Marshall, Charles Schultz, Tyree Leaks and Bill England.
Veterans gathered at Kruse Village Monday to share memories and each other’s company before Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
Some men shared stories of serving in the National Guard and attending meetings. One man worked on a hospital ship and recalled being the only one armed. There were smiles all around and a shared appreciation of what the other men had done to serve their country.
