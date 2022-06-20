The Brenham chapter of the VFW will be hosting a steak and pork sausage dinner on July 1, and the public is invited to join them. Each meal is $15, and you can make reservations by calling (979) 203-5586 or (979) 277-5061 before 3 p.m. on July 1.

