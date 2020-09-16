Visit Brenham is in the process of securing the Texas Music Friendly designation for Brenham and is co-hosting a virtual workshop with the Texas Music Office on Tuesday, Sept. 22 from 6-7:30 p.m. as part of the process.
For nearly 30 years the Texas Music Office has served the Texas music industry. Its mission to create opportunity and connect businesses continues today. Part of its core functions is to serve as a liaison between music businesses and government offices and agencies, publicize significant developments within the industry, and to attract essential music industry to foster the economic development of Texas music businesses and musicians.
