There are 15 nominations for who may serve on the newly-established Historic Preservation Board that downtown property owners will have a chance to vote on.
Nominees include Scott Ballard, Tom Bartley, Rachel Beseda, Katie Burch, Jose Canales, Travis Fleetwood, Sherry Harber, Jennifer Hermann, Hal Moorman, Cayte Neil, Traci Pyle, Brad Tegeler, Tommy Traylor, Stacey Walters and Connie Wilder.
