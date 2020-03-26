An “egg-cellent” way to overcome spring fever is to hop on over to vote for the best egg in the “Spring Egg Art Walk” in downtown Brenham.
Due to concern of COVID-19, voting will solely be conducted online. In the spirit of social-distancing, take a drive through the square in downtown Brenham instead of walking for an impromptu Easter egg hunt for the kids.
Voters can also virtually view all eggs on the voting webpage at www.poll-maker.com/QXDGE2J.
There are adult and student categories to vote for.
Best of show will receive $200 from Kieke Egg Farm.
Three $125 prizes will be given in the adult category and student category from the following sponsors: Brunmillers Soapworks, Board & Brush, The Pomegranate/Funky Art Cafe, Susan Cantey, The Canyon Chick and Scrubs N Stuff Boutique. Voting ends April 13.
You can also bid on eggs that catch your eye at www.winningcause.org/brenhamspringeggs.
