Visitors to downtown Brenham will now be treated to local art.
Voting has begun for the Annual Spring Eggs Art Walk in downtown Brenham. The contest features nearly 30 competitors in the field, allowing visitors to enjoy their favorite display. The eggs are available for auction and visitors can bid on their favorite at www.downtownbrenham.com.
