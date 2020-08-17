Motorola Solutions announced last week that Brazos Valley Council of Governments and Washington County deployed the company’s CommandCentral 911 Smart Transcription and CommandCentral 911 Citizen Input cloud-based solutions.
The two trials are part of multiple cloud-based software deployments for first responders completed by Motorola Solutions during the second quarter of 2020, as the company leveraged the cloud to meet an increase in customer demands for cloud-based software during COVID-19.
