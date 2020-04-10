April sales tax revenue for Washington County is way down, but up in some surrounding counties.

In a news release, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced this week he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $701.8 million in local sales tax allocations for April, 0.5% less than in April 2019. These allocations are based on sales made in February by businesses that report tax monthly.

Next month’s allocations, which will mostly reflect sales made in March, will begin to show the impact of pandemic-related business shutdowns. The comptroller’s office said it expects local allocations in May to be lower, and June allocations will likely deteriorate further.

According to the comptroller’s data, Washington County’s net payment this month was $208,826.91 compared to $250,853.11 April of last year — almost 17% less. So far this year, Washington County saw about $994,062.85 in total sales tax receipts compared to $1,059,459.16 this time last year — a loss of about 6%.

The city of Brenham’s April sales tax receipts will be lower too — $475,493.53 for this month compared to $543,746.44 in April of last year, a loss of about 12%. Brenham saw $2,224,809.31 in total April receipts compared to a little more in April of last year — $2,227,680.87.

Burton saw $5,576.70 in sales tax revenue compared to $6,059.73 this same time last year — a loss of almost 8%. So far this year, Burton received $27,505.95 compared to about $28,012 — a loss of almost 2%.

Some nearby counties fared better than others, including Austin County whose tax revenue was up for the month just under 10% compared to April of last year — about $139,092 compared to about $127,237 last April. But Austin County’s revenue was way down for the year at about $609,728 compared to last year’s year-to-date payments of $777,901.12 — a loss of almost 22%

Brazos County fared well with revenue staying steady at about $1.4 million compared to last April’s payment of about $1.37 million for a gain of 2%. Brazos County’s year-to-date payments were also up to about $6.44 million compared to about $6 million by this time last year — a gain of 7%.

Grimes did pretty well too for April with about $93,675 in sales tax revenue compared to April of last year’s $77,013.83 — a gain of about 21%. So far this year, Grimes County took in about $465,304 compared to $434,899.87 by the same time last year — a gain of almost 7%.

Fayette County lost almost 9% compared to April of last year — $157,879.88 compared to $173,444.43. But Fayette County was up almost 4% for the year-to-date — $702,174.58 compared to $677,532.48 by this time last year.