{span}Washington County EMS named 2022 provider of the year by the Texas EMS Alliance (TEMSA). The TEMSA is committed to ensuring that Texas communities have access to outstanding 911 service. TEMSA was founded in 2015 to serve as the united voice of Texas EMS agencies at the Texas Capitol, and has become the nation’s leading EMS trade association, representing over 86 agencies in Texas.
Each year they celebrate an EMS department that has gone above and beyond. This year they honored Washington County EMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.