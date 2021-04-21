The Texas Commission on Jail Standards (TCJS) has acknowledged the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) with a Certificate of Compliance for the Washington County Jail. The most recent inspection of the facility on April 12, 2021, by Texas Commission on Jail Standards Inspector Byron Shelton demonstrated that the facility is in compliance with Texas Minimum Jail Standards.
A release issued by TCJS Executive Director Brandon Wood stated that the Certificate of Compliance demonstrates the Washington County Jail’s outstanding leadership and the diligent work of the jail’s staff in complying with minimum jail standards. The TCJS also said the certificate is a direct result of the WCSO’s commitment to excellence and is an example of dedication and professionalism in maintaining a safe, secure, and sanitary facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.