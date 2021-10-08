This year’s Washington County READ event has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
“Brenham Lifetime Learning is saddened to announce that Lisa Wingate, author for the 2021 Washington County READ, has cancelled her presentation with us due to COVID concerns. We understand that Wingate’s ‘The Book of Lost Friends’ was extremely popular and that many were looking forward to meeting her,” the organization said in a release. “Lifetime Learning is always excited to offer our reception, author presentation, and dramatic reading free to the community. We regret that Wingate’s cancellation has forced us to call off this year’s reception and dramatic reading scheduled for Oct. 26 at Unity Theatre.”
