The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting two animal cruelty investigations that were reported between July 12-14.
According to the department, a property owner in the 10000 block of Highway 36 North near Gilmore Road reported finding one of his longhorn livestock deceased in his pasture on July 12. The animal reportedly had apparent gunshot wounds.
