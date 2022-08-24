An agreement between Washington County and the City of Burton for road repair in Burton was reached on Tuesday. County Engineer Wesley Stoltz presented the terms to the commissioners, and all were in agreement.
The agreement caps out Washington County expenses at $15,000, while Burton will offset the costs on any work done over the cap.
