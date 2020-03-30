Washington County Office of Emergency Management confirmed a 11th case of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, as of Tuesday morning.

The county confirmed single cases on Saturday and Sunday before discovering two Monday and now two more on Tuesday.

Per the news release, no further details will be revealed, but the county does intend to provide daily updates.

“We will not be including information about the cases such as gender and age,” the release stated. “We will be sending out an update once a day. We hope to have that information to the media by 9 a.m. each day.”

Washington County officials confirmed the first positive test of COVID-19 to local news outlets last Wednesday, a male in his 40s employed by the city of Brenham. Then on Thursday, Baylor Scott & White CEO Jason Jennings informed The Banner-Press of the county’s second case. A third case was confirmed Thursday afternoon, and that number grew to five by Friday.

One of the confirmed cases was discovered in a Brenham Chrysler Jeep Dodge employee, who may have been in contact with the wife of Washington County Commissioner Kirk Hanath.

Hanath immediately went into a two-week quarantine.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, as of March 29, Texas had issued 25,483 COVID-19 tests with 2,552 positive results. That number is unofficially at 2,556 with the addition of Washington County’s four positive tests between Saturday and Monday.

There have been 34 COVID-19 deaths in Texas.

In nearby Brazos County, the Brazos County Health District said there were four new confirmed cases in the county as of Saturday. That brought the total to 44. Two of the county’s residents have died from the disease.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump extended restrictive social distancing guidelines through April, bowing to public health experts who presented him with even more dire projections for the expanding coronavirus pandemic.

Experts anticipate the death toll in the United States could surpass 100,000.

It was a stark shift in tone by the Republican president, who only days ago mused about the country reopening in a few weeks. From the Rose Garden on the White House grounds, he said his Easter revival hopes had only been “aspirational.”

The initial 15-day period of social distancing urged by the federal government expires Monday, and Trump had expressed interest in relaxing the national guidelines at least in parts of the country less afflicted by the pandemic. He instead decided to extend them through April 30, a tacit acknowledgment he’d been too optimistic. Many states and local governments have stiffer controls in place on mobility and gatherings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report