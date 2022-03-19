A Houston man, later identified as Coty James Glover, is behind bars in the Waller County jail after leading authorities on a two-county chase last Monday.
Glover, 25, was arrested after it crashed into a Washington County Sheriff’s Office vehicle in the parking lot of Las Fuentes Mexican Restaurant on U.S. 290 East. Glover was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, and is still in custody in Waller County on a $10,000 bond.
