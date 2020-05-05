The Brenham City Council will hold a regular meeting to discuss items related to the Brenham Municipal Airport Thursday at 1 p.m. in council chambers at city hall.

Council will discuss a ground space lease agreement between Aviators Plus, LLC and the city of Brenham for the construction and operation of a fuel farm at the airport. They will also discuss an amendment to an airport project participation agreement between the city of Brenham and the Texas Department of Transportation.

Items pertaining to water are also on the agenda, including discussion for an amendment to the system water availability agreement between the city of Brenham and Brazos River Authority for the temporary resale of water. This item was postponed from the April 21 meeting because more time was needed. Council will also discuss a water supply resale agreement between the city of Brenham and The Dow Chemical Company related to the temporary resale of water.

Other items on the agenda include:

·Discuss the first amendment to the interlocal agreement for managing entity by the Brazos Valley Council of Governments (BVCOG) for the Brazos Valley Wide Area Communications System (BVWACS).

·Discuss the first amendment to the second restatement of the interlocal agreement for the construction, acquisition, implementation, operation and maintenance of the BVWACS.

·Discuss Resolution No. R-20-020 related to the gas fund and maintenance of cash reserves.

·Discussion and update on the city of Brenham’s COVID-19 (coronavirus) response and recovery efforts.

There will be two public hearings for rezoning and annexing land into the Brenham city limits. This plat is approximately 52.428 acres of land located south and west of Dixie Road in the Vintage Farms subdivision. The owner plans on expanding the subdivision with single family homes, garden homes, a neighborhood park and other amenities for the subdivision.

There will be a proclamation for National Police Week and service recognition for the following city employees:

• Terrence Johnson, police, five years.

• Greg Nienstedt, fire, 20 years.

• Kim Hodde, development services, 30 years.

• Pam Ruemke, police/IT 35 years.