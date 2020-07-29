After weeks of repairs a water storage tank at the city of Brenham’s water plant on South Austin Parkway got its final part of the makeover. Crews spent parts of Saturday and Sunday finalizing the paint scheme welcoming visitors to “Bluebonnet Country.”
The city of Brenham’s Water Department will be conducting the yearly distribution system chlorine maintenance from Aug. 1 to Aug. 30. The routine maintenance is designed to keep the water supply clean and minimize potential for the occurrence of harmful bacteria.
“Although there are no indications of bacteriological contamination in our water system, we use this maintenance period to prevent the formation of nitrifying bacteria and biofilm,” Brenham Water System Superintendent Matthew Monfreda said. “During this time, the water disinfection process will be changed from chloramines to free chlorine, which is a stronger and faster-acting disinfectant.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.