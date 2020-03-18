With COVID-19 being a dominant topic in conversations locally and around the world, the city of Brenham released a statement Saturday to reassure residents on the safety of its water supply.

City officials state the city’s water system uses chlorine dioxide as a primary disinfectant, which they say provides a level of pathogen/virus eradication far beyond the requirements of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Brenham Water Systems Superintendent Matthew Monfreda said the city also uses monochloramines as a secondary disinfection, and maintains average levels of four to five times the EPA’s minimum requirement of 0.5 milligrams per liter throughout the distribution system to ensure water quality and safety. He said the coronavirus “absolutely cannot survive or be transmitted” through the city’s water supply.

Monfreda said the city is confident in its current system, and wants to ease the minds of residents in knowing that buying bottled water is not a necessity, in regards to the spread of COVID-19 within the city of Brenham water system.

The city in its release also provided water safety tips from the EPA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which has been provided below:

Can the COVID-19 virus spread through drinking water?

The COVID-19 virus has not been detected in drinking water. Conventional water treatment methods that use filtration and disinfection, such as those in most municipal drinking water systems, should remove or inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19.

Is Drinking Tap Water Safe?

EPA recommends that Americans continue to use and drink tap water as usual. The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that the, “presence of the COVID-19 virus has not been detected in drinking-water supplies and based on current evidence the risk to water supplies is low. Additionally, according to the CDC, COVID-19 is mainly thought to spread between people who are in close contact with one another. Further, EPA’s drinking water regulations require treatment at public water systems to remove or kill pathogens, including viruses.

Do I need to boil my drinking water?

Boiling your water is not required as a precaution against COVID-19.

Is tap water safe to use for hand washing?

EPA recommends that Americans continue to use and drink tap water as usual. According to the CDC, washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds helps prevent the spread of COVID-19.

What should I do If I’m concerned about my drinking water?

WHO has stated that the, “presence of the COVID-19 virus has not been detected in drinking-water supplies and based on current evidence the risk to water supplies is low.” Homeowners that receive their water from a public water utility may contact their provider to learn more about treatments being used. Treatments could include filtration and disinfectants such as chlorine that remove or kill pathogens before they reach the tap. Homeowners with private wells who are concerned about pathogens such as viruses in drinking water may consider approaches that remove bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens, including certified home treatment devices.

Do I need to buy bottled water or store drinking water?

EPA recommends that citizens continue to use and drink tap water as usual. At this time, there are no indications that COVID-19 is in the drinking water supply or will affect the reliable supply of water.

What is EPA’s role in ensuring drinking water remains safe?

EPA has established regulations with treatment requirements for public water systems that prevent waterborne pathogens such as viruses from contaminating drinking water.

These treatment requirements include filtration and disinfectants such as chlorine that remove or kill pathogens before they reach the tap. Additionally, WHO notes that, “conventional, centralized water treatment methods which utilize filtration and disinfection should inactivate COVID-19 virus.” EPA will also continue to coordinate with our federal partners, including the CDC, and will continue to provide technical assistance and support to states, as appropriate.

Brenham residents are encouraged to contact the city with any questions or concerns at 979-337-7200, or Monfreda at 979-530-5792.