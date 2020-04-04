Isolation and loneliness are challenges many senior citizens face year-round. With executive orders for essential personnel only to enter nursing homes, state supported living centers, assisted living facilities or long term care facilities, loneliness can begin to creep up on seniors. Many family members have made the tough decision not to see their elderly family out of caution.

A nation wide movement called “Adopt a Nursing Home” by the Texas Health Care Association (THCA) is encouraging community members to reach out to their local nursing homes and senior living centers.

“Due to the unprecedented spread of COVID-19, nursing homes are following strict government recommendations to protect residents and nursing home staff by restricting all nonessential entry into their facilities,” THCA said in a release. “However, this means that many residents are no longer able to enjoy their much-anticipated visits with friends and family, which is crucial for their emotional and mental health.”

Their website, www.adoptanursinghome.com has a form to fill out where participants can send encouraging messages to seniors and their caretakers as a way to spread unity and encouragement.

Many community organizations are stepping up to ease the pangs of loneliness for seniors.

The Chappel Hill Historical Society has a unique way to celebrate the cancelled Texas Bluebonnet Festival and bring comfort to others.

“Even though our official State of Texas Bluebonnet Festival was cancelled we still want to showcase the official state flower of Texas – the Bluebonnet,” Josh Hyatt, President of the Chappell Hill Historical Society said. “So we are launching a ‘Bluebonnet Coloring Campaign’ and encouraging all parents, grandparents and teachers to have their children visit our Facebook page or our website and download a template of the Bluebonnet for their child to color.”

Participants can also create their own picture and then scan and email it back with your permission to post on their social media accounts.

“We also will print all of these and mail them to the various nursing homes and senior centers in Washington County for their residents to enjoy as well,” Hyatt said

To participate, visit www.chappellhillhistoricalsociety.com to download the template and share with your friends and families.

Faith Mission now has a program for volunteers to check in on seniors, whether through telephone or video conference called “We Care for Seniors Telephone” and “Virtual Visit Program.”

An on-call volunteer gets the phone number and name of a senior who was delivered a home bound meal for Thanksgiving and/or Christmas and they call that person.

“We have many elderly people in our community afraid, they have no one to assist them with simple things like grocery shopping, getting medications or simply having someone to to talk to,” Faith Mission CEO J.D. Young said. “This volunteer opportunity looks a little different than what we normally do because we want to honor all of the mitigation responses to COVID-19 by not allowing volunteers to gather in groups more than 10 people, to practice social distancing (six-feet), and as well as promote hand washing/sanitizing.”

Local stores have made it easier for seniors to get the groceries they need without coming into contact with people at stores.

Walmart is offering senior citizen hour on Tuesdays from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. Walgreens has senior hour from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays.

H-E-B is offering delivery service for seniors in the area. Seniors can call the senior support line at 1-833-397-0080 to place an order.

Silversage is welcoming visitors in a new way by allowing groups to stand outside of windows with signs so residents can have human interaction. The assisted living home also welcomes care packages for seniors. To set up a visit or send a care package, email Lois Schluens at lschluens@silversageassistedliving.com

Suggested items for a care package include:

Activities:

• Crossword puzzles and pens

• Sudoku puzzles

• Cross stitch patterns

• Knitting/crochet supplies

• Books and magazines

Food or special treats:

• Baked goods

• Candies or chocolates

• Fruit basket

Comfort items:

• Throw blanket

• Fuzzy socks

• Lip balm

• Lotion

Personal touch:

• Handwritten cards and drawings

• Something handmade