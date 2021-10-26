Ande Bostain, dressed as scary movie icon Freddy Krueger, hands out candy as part of the Burton Trick-or-Treat Trail last year. Hundreds of children from Washington and neighboring counties enjoyed an evening of games and treats in the heart of Burton.
The kick-off to the holiday season is all about pumpkins, costumes and candy. Halloween is just around the corner, and many Brenham and Washington County organizations have plans to make this weekend full of boos and bountiful buckets of candy.
Brenham Boo Bash by the Boy and Girls Club and city of Brenham will be a trunk-or-treat with music, face painting, refreshments and carnival games. Costumes are encouraged. It is free for all families, but you must register at the event or pre-register online to attend. All attendees must wear a wristband during the event. The event will be at Boys and Girls Club Parking Lot from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday. You can enter a vehicle for the trunk-or-treat display before Friday.
