The Washington County Fair Association won several media awards at the Texas Association of Fairs and Expositions (TAFE) Convention in Galveston.
In total, the fair association earned six awards in the TAFE media program. These awards included first place in Best Website, Best Sponsorship Program, Best Newspaper Insert and Best Event Poster and second place for Best Magazine Ad and Best newspaper Ad.
