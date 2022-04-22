Washington County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jay Petrash delivered the monthly sheriff’s report to the Washington County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, during which he mentioned the difficulty the sheriff’s department is having with staffing levels both at the jail and when it comes to deputies.
“We are five or six (jailers) down right now," Petrash said. "Because of mandated training, we’re spending a lot on overtime, filling spots. We’re just kind of shorthanded with training."
