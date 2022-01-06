A Houston kidnapping victim is safe and his suspected kidnapper in the custody of the Houston Police Department thanks to help from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 2:45 a.m. Thursday, WCSO deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 2000 block of Old Independence Road where they discovered the male victim, 9, an unnamed female driver and an unnamed male passenger. The driver, who is the suspected kidnapper, was released into the custody of HPD investigators, who also brought the victim to safety, while the male passenger was released at the scene.
