A single vehicle motorcycle crash Saturday ended with a Brenham man dead.
According to Community Resource Office Marley Mayo, at approximately 12:48 Saturday, Brenham police officers responded to a crash without entrapment in the 1800 block of U.S. 290 near Brenham Saddle Shop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.