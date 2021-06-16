The Faith Mission Women Infant and Children’s (WIC) program has launched a new initiative to help feed families for the summer called the Kid’s Café. In partnership with the Houston Food Bank, the program will provide a week’s supply of nutritious meals, breakfast and lunch, from June 1 through Aug. 6.
Families can pick of weekly from the Faith Mission Washington County Health and Service Center at 100 S. Chappell Hill Street Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.