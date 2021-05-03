At today’s noon Board Meeting, the Brenham Independent School District Board of Trustees approved the appointment of Jillian Graham Wilke as the new principal for the Early Childhood Learning Center (ECLC).
Prior to joining Brenham ISD, Mrs. Wilke has worked as an elementary assistant principal with Katy ISD, has served as a third grade teacher, department chair, team leader, self-contained and second grade inclusion teacher at Deer Park Independent School District, and lastly PPCD teacher at Sealy Independent School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.