Main Street Brenham held its inaugural Downtown Brenham Christmas Window Decorating Contest. The historic downtown now looks festive and ready for the Christmas Stroll and Parade this weekend. Thirty-one businesses participated in the contest and winners have been announced.
The non-retail category winner is Washington County Abstract won Best Overall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.