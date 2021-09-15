From left, Daisy Clebpski, Peyton Sigsbee, Samantha Angell, Madison McCoy-Hood and Avery Applewhite stand with their trophy for winning the Brozos Valley Council of Government’s Regional Solid Waste Management Award for Environmental Education and Outreach. Also in the group but not pictured is Vivian Layman.
What began as a project in their 8th grade science class last year has become a district-wide initiative and earned six Burton ISD freshman regional recognition.
Peyton Sigsbee, Samantha Angell, Madison MoCoy-Hood, Daisy Cleboski, Avery Applewhite and Vivian Layman received the Brazos Valley Council of Government’s (BVCOG) Regional Solid Waste Management Award for Environmental Education and Outreach for their efforts to promote recycling throughout Burton ISD.
