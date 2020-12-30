Brenham, TX (77834)

Today

Showers and thundershowers in the morning will give way to steady rain in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 56F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.