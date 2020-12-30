Showers and thundershowers in the morning will give way to steady rain in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 56F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Tonight
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
As an end-of-year winter storm hits parts of the United States, Brenham may see thunderstorms instead of snowfall and temperatures in the upper 30’s today.
According to the National Weather Service, increased rain chances are expected with the slow approach and passage of a strong cold front and an associated upper level disturbance. A large portion of Southeast Texas is at risk for strong to severe thunderstorm development, and a large portion of the region is also at risk of seeing some locally heavy rains through this period.
