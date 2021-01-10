Inclement weather will delay the start of opening Monday for local schools an, city and county offices..
Brenham, Burton and Bellville school districts, as well as Blinn College will begin classes at until 10 a.m. Buses will run their regular routes approximately two hours later than their regularly scheduled time.
Brenham ISD has announced COVID-19 testing will be canceled for Monday.
City of Brenham and county offices have also announced offices will open until after 10 a.m. on Monday.
