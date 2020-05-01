The Texas Historical Commission’s (THC) Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Sites complex re-opened for visitors starting Friday.

All grounds and facilities will remain open through Sunday. Beginning Monday, the site’s temporary schedule will begin until further notice. Site grounds only will be available for visitors Mondays and Tuesdays, with grounds and all facilities available Wednesday through Sundays.

The site will not operate at full capacity, in alignment with Gov. Greg Abbott’s April 27 executive order to re-open the state of Texas. Site access will be restricted to 65 vehicles at any given time.

The Washington-on-the-Brazos visitor center will allow 25 visitors at a time, Independence Hall will allow 10 visitors at a time, and the Star of Republic Museum and Barrington Plantation will allow 50 visitors at a time.

Retail and site programming will remain suspended until further notice.

Visitors to the site are asked to:

• Limit group visits to no more than five-person groups who share the same household.

• Maintain strict social distance (6’) from anyone at the site who is not part of your household.

• Consider wearing face coverings, which are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“The safety of our visitors and staff is extremely important to us, and so is our passion for Texas history,” said Mark Wolfe, Executive Director of the THC. “We are pleased to re-open our sites that tell our state’s story and restore as many amenities and attractions as the current situation safely allows.”