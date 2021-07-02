Tiffany McMordie Morisak, owner and founder of YellowTruck LLC, is proud to announce the opening of her new business this fall in Downtown Brenham, located at 101 E. Main Street. Morisak’s business model is composed of three separate operations, each addressing unique needs within the Washington County Community.
YellowTruck Market, a business incubator, will be located on the ground floor and will provide a beautifully curated retail space to ‘makers’ — entrepreneurs of handmade, custom products — and associated merchandise. As part of YellowTruck Market, each retailer will be mentored through the process of opening and/or growing their business, including training in customer service, management, marketing, finance and much more.
