Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak says much of his jail medical woes are over.

That’s because inmates at the Washington County jail are getting some of the best medical care they’ve ever received under the direction of the jail’s recently-returned interim medical director, Dr. Stuart J. Yoffe, who recently came out of retirement to take the job.

“He’s doing the job we all knew he would do,” Hanak said in a phone interview Thursday. “We’ve had not one conflict — not one. Everything is running as smooth as possible under these conditions. He’s exactly what we need in place. We all get along with Dr. Yoffe. We always have.”

Yoffe took over for Dr. Robert Stark, who was rendered unable to do the work of taking care of inmate’s medical needs due to Hanak banning him from the premises. But Yoffe’s contract as the new interim medical director at the jail is still in question as commissioners decided Tuesday to take some extra time before finalizing it.

According to previous Banner-Press reporting, Washington County Judge John Durrenberger, county commissioners and County Attorney Renee Mueller discussed the need for medical malpractice insurance so as to not cost the taxpayers any additional money to protect the county in case it is named in a civil lawsuit accompanying a malpractice suit against Yoffe. Yoffe put up $1 million of his money for malpractice protection, but the county would not have access to these funds unless they were a co-owner of the fund. Yoffe was not for the proposal and the county will now increase his pay by about $850 a month to offset the cost of malpractice insurance for the duration of his interim term.

In a phone interview Thursday, Stark said he didn’t have to take out any malpractice policy when he took over the job of jail medical director because he was already paying at least $10,000 per year for such insurance as part of his ongoing practice. He did, however, have to pay what he called an insignificant sum for an extra addition to his existing malpractice policy.

“When they tied it to my insurance, it wasn’t much of anything,” Stark said.

Stark thinks commissioners may have realized only after Yoffe started that they might need more coverage as Yoffe does not currently carry official malpractice insurance.

“They might not have realized it didn’t cover the county until after the fact,” Stark said Thursday of Yoffe’s pending contract. “I guess that’s the issue now.”

Hanak said he feels commissioners should do whatever it takes to help Yoffe’s continued success at the jail.

“He’s literally here every day,” Hanak said. “He’s turned this thing right side up, put it right back to where it was before he retired. We can’t afford to take steps back because we’re arguing about $800.”

Hanak said Yoffe’s jail policies are working to bring EMS calls to the jail down to almost zero after they rose in February to a high of 55.

“We have worked very hard to reestablish good jail medicine and it appears to be very successful, so we do not want to upset this strategy he has in place to perfect this jail’s medicine,” Hanak said.

Hanak said he’s ultimately responsible for what happens at the jail, not Yoffe.

“The sheriff is responsible for all the medical care of his or her inmates,” Hanak said. “Dr. Yoffe can be held accountable for a lot of things if he makes a mistake, but I would never expect that with his experience. Ultimately the sheriff is the one sitting on the hot burner if things go south. After eight years in this particular business, I don’t want to see that happen, for the sake of our tax payers especially.”

Hanak expressed how glad he was to have Yoffe back as things at the jail made a 360-degree turn under Yoffe’s direction.

“The only reason that has occurred is for the experience and dedication Dr. Yaffoe has put forth to the Washington Country jail,” Hanak said. “... It has been a great sigh of relief.”