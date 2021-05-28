A Brenham woman was denied parole by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles for the sixth time Thursday since being sentenced in 2010 for her involvement in the death of her daughter.
Abigail Young was found guilty of reckless serious bodily injury to a child by omission in the death of her daughter, Emma Thompson, who died in June 2009. Lucas Coe, Young’s boyfriend at the time, was charged with enhanced aggravated sexual assault in the case. Coe was sentenced to 99 years in prison without the possibility of parole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.