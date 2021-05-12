The Zythological Society of North America — Texas Chapter will be hosting its first Brews Over Texas, a series of homebrew competitions that will take place through the rest of 2021 and finish in 2020, culminating in a grand champion being crowned at the annual Brenham Maifest next year. After postponing what would have been the society’s inaugural event last year (due to COVID-19), the society said it is excited to officially start the series this year.
There will be four separate events that homebrewers can enter and gain points depending on placing in each event. After the last event (at Maifest), points will totaled from all four events and a champion will be announced. The dates and sites of all competitions include:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.