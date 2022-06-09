Zythological Society of North America, Texas Chapter members present members of the Brenham Maifest Association a check for $500. The money was a portion of the proceeds the group made at this year’s Bierverkostung (beer tasting event) at Maifest.
The Zythological Society of North America, Texas Chapter held the annual Bierverkostung (beer tasting event) at this year’s Maifest.
The tasting was held on May 7, at Fireman’s Park. The Bierverkostung was a very successful event with nearly 100 people enjoying the samples of craft beer that was provided, while also enjoying the activities of Maifest.
