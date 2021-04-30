The Zythological Society of North America - Texas Chapter will be hosting the 2021 Bierverkostung, German for beer tasting, at the Brenham Maifest on Saturday from 2-6 p.m. in Brenham. The tasting will take place under cover at Fireman’s Park, 901 N. Park St. The craft beer tasting will be $20 per person, which will include 20 tastings and a souvenir pint glass. Tickets can be purchased at the event or online at www.zythologcial.com.
There will be approximately 12 breweries featured at Bierverkostung, those include: Brazos Valley Brewery from Brenham, Huff Brewing from Bellville, NOLA Brewing from New Orleans, Back Pew Brewing from Porter, Karbach Brewing from Houston, St. Arnolds Brewing from Houston, Four Corners Brewing Co. from Dallas, and more.
