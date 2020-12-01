Elizabeth “Betty” Smith Addington, formerly of Brenham, passed away on Nov. 27, 2020 in Houston. Betty was born on July 1, 1939 in Atlanta, Georgia to Ella and Groves Smith.
Betty moved around in her early years and was a graduate of H. Sophie Newcomb Memorial College in New Orleans, Louisiana. She met her husband Paul Addington in Houston and had three sons. She was a lifetime member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and enjoyed trail rides and even belonged to the Desperados and Salt Grass Trail Riding groups for many years. Betty loved horses and being very much involved in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo every year. Not only was Betty a devoted wife and mother she was also a school teacher and taught seventh grade English at Mayde Creek Junior High School in Houston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.