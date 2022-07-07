Natalie Agnes (Gurka) Adler, 79, of Brenham, went to be with her Lord on July 2, 2022. Natalie was born on Jan. 31, 1943, to Stephan and Pearle Gurka.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Otis Adler, Sr., parents, mother-in-law Ruby Adler, father-in-law, Raymond Adler, aunt Nancy Bronikowski, and special friend Harry Kubezka. She is survived by her son Otis Adler Jr. and wife Jackie, granddaughter Meri-ane Allen and husband Alex, grandson, Michael Adler and partner, Justin, and three great granddaughters, Katrina, Cerenity and Alayna Allen, brother Alois Gurka and wife Karen, along with nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
