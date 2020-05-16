Roberto “Bobby” Aguilar died peacefully on May 13, 2020 in Brenham at the age of 75.
Bobby was born on March 22, 1945, in Seguin, Texas, to Manuel and Anselma Aguilar. He married Susan Bravenec, and they lived and raised their two children in Brenham. Bobby worked as a roofer and framer while living in Brenham. His children remember him as a kind, patient, funny and very generous man. Bobby loved spending time with and doing things for his family and friends. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved telling jokes. Bobby never missed a ballet recital, game or any event where his children were involved. Bobby enjoyed reading, gardening, watching old black and white movies, and making small crafts for his family and friends. He liked history and taking trips with his family. His children have great memories of a family road trip taken to Washington, D.C. and visiting Mt. Vernon, Stone Mountain, and other historical places along the way.
