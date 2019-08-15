Elizabeth “Ellie” Cara Albrecht of Webster, Wisconsin, daughter of Marcus Stadelman, of Belton, Texas, and granddaughter of Richard and Annette Stadelmann of Brenham, died Sunday morning, Aug. 4, 2019, from melanoma.
Ellie was privately adopted as an infant into a loving family in northwestern Wisconsin; she was 36 years old on June 28 of this year. She was a successful accountant with a college degree from the University of Wisconsin and until last year, had been employed in New York City. Many of the extended Stadelmann family had come to know her through her attendance at biannual family reunions.
