Case Michael Andreas was born a beautiful, perfect baby boy on Aug. 16, 2019, in Houston, Texas, to parents Chris and Shannon Andreas. He was the happiest, most loving little boy, who brought joy to the hearts of all with his contagious smile. Case passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Dec. 16, 2019.
In addition to his parents, Case is survived by his big sister Aria; Great Grammy Lucille Kelm; grandparents, Debbie and Wallace Sofka; grandparents, Chip and Patsy Andreas; great-grandmother June Sofka; aunt Megan Sofka and uncle Anthony Powell; uncle Eric Andreas and aunt Karen; cousins Emery Molder-Andreas, Eva Andreas and Kalena Andreas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.