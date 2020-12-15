Paul William “Bill” Anger, 89, of Brenham, was welcomed to Heaven by our Lord and Savior on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.
Born March 22, 1931, in Beaumont, Bill is the son of Paul H. and Bernis Barry Anger. He is survived by his wife of 67 years and love of his life, Mona Sue “Suzie” Jennings Anger; his loving daughter, Paula (Bill) Betts of Brenham, Texas; granddaughter Cayte (Matt) Neil of Brenham, Texas; grandson Will (Kaleigh) Betts of Dallas, Texas; great-grandchildren Beckett Neil, Dinah Grace Neil, Liam Betts; sister Arlene (Jim) McGarrity of Silver Spring, Maryland; brother-in-law Jim (Carolyn) Jennings of Norcross, Georgia; nieces and nephews Renae Murray, John Paul Anger, Arlene Kinsel, Matt McGarrity, Mark McGarrity, Todd Jennings, Tricia Barrett; and many cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Leo Anger and Richard Anger.
