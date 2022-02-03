Maurice Atkinson 73, of Austin, died Monday, January 24th. He was born in Brenham, TX on February 4, 1948, a son of the late R. C. Atkinson and Leola (Easley) Atkinson. The Celebration of Life Service will be 11AM on Saturday, February 5th at New Beginnings Baptist Church, Brenham, TX. Burial in Bethlehem Cemetery, Brenham, TX. Public Viewing 4-6pm Friday, February 4th, New Hope MBC 9300 Decker Ln, Austin. Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 510 S. Main Street, Taylor, TX. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Dr. Barry J.W. “The Shepherd” Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration by Franklin who will fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.

To plant a tree in memory of Maurice Atkinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.