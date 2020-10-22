Clyde Ray Averitt a long time resident and business owner of Brenham went to join the Lord and past family members and friends on Oct. 15, 2020. He was born July 20, 1934 in Houston to his parents Clyde Leroy Averitt and Opal Pauline Carr Averitt. Clyde attended School in Houston and Humble, Texas. He and his wife Helen Joyce Kilburn Averitt of 60 years were married on Jan. 3, 1956 in Little Rock, Arkansas. They were blessed with three sons, Donald, Gary and Dennis Averitt.
Clyde is survived by his, two sons; Donald Ray Averitt and wife Sylvia of Las Vegas, Gary Randall Averitt and wife Robin of Houston, Daughter-In-Law Jennifer Janner (Averitt) Juries of Brenham, four grandchildren: Josh Averitt and wife Britney, Jacob Averitt and wife Morgan, Madison Averitt and Drake Averitt. One Great Grandson: Easton Ryan Averitt (son of Josh and Britney). Along with many cousins, nephews, nieces and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Helen Joyce Kilburn Averitt and son Dennis Ross Averitt. Also, his father and mother and brother Eugene and sister Marilyn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.