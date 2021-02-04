John Charles Baca, 68, of Brenham, passed away on Jan. 29, 2021.
He was born in Brenham on Dec. 23, 1952 to Lee Edward Baca Sr. and LaVerne Brinkmeyer Blasingame. He attended S.P. Waltrip High School in Houston and graduated in 1975. He then joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany for four years. Upon returning, he worked for General Electric in Houston until he moved to Brenham in 1984. He then worked at Blue Bell Creameries for more than 30 years until he retired.
